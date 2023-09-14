Metahero (HERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $277,672.04

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.71 million and approximately $277,672.04 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002962 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006980 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

According to CryptoCompare, "HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO."

