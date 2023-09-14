SKALE Network (SKL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $110.05 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $110.05 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,699,519,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

