LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $28.00 on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

