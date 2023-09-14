HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Rebecca Byam Acquires 5,000 Shares

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Byam bought 5,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $10,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 563,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,089.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Rebecca Byam acquired 5,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Rebecca Byam bought 5,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $9,750.00.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCW Biologics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

