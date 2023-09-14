Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Insider Mark Simari Acquires 525,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQGet Free Report) insider Mark Simari acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,550.00 ($7,451.61).

Careteq Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.

About Careteq

(Get Free Report)

Careteq Limited, a health-tech company, provides software as a service (SaaS) technology solution for health and aged care sectors worldwide. The company develops and commercializes a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable individuals.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Careteq (ASX:CTQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Careteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Careteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.