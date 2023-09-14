Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Insider Mark Simari Acquires 525,000 Shares of Stock

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Simari acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,550.00 ($7,451.61).
Careteq Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.
About Careteq
