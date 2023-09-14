United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UDIRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Internet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get United Internet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UDIRF

United Internet Stock Performance

About United Internet

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. United Internet has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.