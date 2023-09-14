JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) to Overweight

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Thai Oil Public stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Thai Oil Public has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.

