Huadian Power International (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Huadian Power International (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Huadian Power International Stock Down 1.4 %
Huadian Power International stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Huadian Power International has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
Huadian Power International Company Profile
