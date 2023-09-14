Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $59.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,908,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 202,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

