Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,260,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 93.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 174,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 59,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

