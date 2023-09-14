Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $32.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $46,237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 345.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

