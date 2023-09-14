Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

AEOXF opened at $131.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.64. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $122.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

