Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $159.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.55.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $120.29 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

