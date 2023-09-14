Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.