HSBC Downgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to Reduce

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

