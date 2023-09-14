Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

HL opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

