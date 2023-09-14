Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWNK. Truist Financial lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.66.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWNK

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.