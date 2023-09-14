North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NOA opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $610.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.34 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Stories

