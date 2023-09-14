Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 347,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 62.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 159,140 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 622,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 181,159 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NUW opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

