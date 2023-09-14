Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.2 %
RWAYZ stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.
About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027
runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.
