Short Interest in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Drops By 43.3%

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 232,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SpringBig Price Performance

SBIG opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. SpringBig has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringBig will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on SpringBig in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringBig

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter worth $467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringBig in the third quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Stories

