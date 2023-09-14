Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Puyi alerts:

Puyi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Puyi has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.63.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.