The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in August

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the August 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

The SPAR Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGPPF opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. The SPAR Group has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.86.

The SPAR Group Company Profile

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

