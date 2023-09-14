Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,559,800 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 40,009,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.0 days.

TRMLF opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

