Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,559,800 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 40,009,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.0 days.
TRMLF opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
