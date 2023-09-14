United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Short Interest Down 42.6% in August

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 22,340,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

X stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,822 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in United States Steel by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 121,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

