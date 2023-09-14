Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Down 46.1% in August

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PVCT opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.