Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Down 46.1% in August

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PVCT opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
