Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in August

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terna Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Terna has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

Terna Company Profile

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

