Short Interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Decreases By 45.5%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NuCana Stock Performance

NCNA opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 163.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

