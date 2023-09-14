Short Interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Decreases By 45.5%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NuCana Stock Performance
NCNA opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NCNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
