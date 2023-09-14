Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL) Short Interest Update

Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 137,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Molekule Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKUL opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -5.86. Molekule Group has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter. Molekule Group had a negative net margin of 153.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Molekule Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Trading of Molekule Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molekule Group in the second quarter valued at $16,889,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molekule Group in the second quarter valued at about $781,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molekule Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molekule Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molekule Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molekule Group

Molekule Group, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

