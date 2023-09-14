Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Short Interest Down 44.1% in August

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Via Renewables

Via Renewables Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $91.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Via Renewables by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 7.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Via Renewables by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.