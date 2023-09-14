Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Declines By 42.3%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,001,700 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 1,736,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.9 days.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Swire Properties has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Swire Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swire Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

Featured Articles

