Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Short Interest Update

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Smith-Midland Stock Down 2.0 %

SMID stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith-Midland has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smith-Midland by 76.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Smith-Midland by 190.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.