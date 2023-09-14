Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.24

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.24 and last traded at $161.96, with a volume of 58855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

