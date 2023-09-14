Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.34

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 790089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 11.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $147,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $442,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

