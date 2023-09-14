iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 320,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 73,450 shares.The stock last traded at $64.91 and had previously closed at $65.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $524.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,463,000. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

