WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 279,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 166,566 shares.The stock last traded at $42.29 and had previously closed at $42.07.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

