SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Hong Gan Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,287.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $741.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.83. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 57.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SES AI by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SES AI by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

