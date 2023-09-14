Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Insider Ian Williams Acquires 86,860 Shares of Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Ian Williams purchased 86,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,975.86 ($64,500.55).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.74.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

