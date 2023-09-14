Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Director Purchases $96,000.00 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 611,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ring Energy Stock Down 0.5 %
REI stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $388.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ring Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REI
Ring Energy Company Profile
Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ring Energy
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Fast Food Stocks To Fill Up Your Q4 Portfolio
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- REV Group or GreenPower Motor: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.