Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Director Purchases $96,000.00 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 611,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ring Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

REI stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $388.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ring Energy by 1,028.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

