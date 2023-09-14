Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) Insider Timothy Martin Purchases 1,004,234 Shares of Stock

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Martin bought 1,004,234 shares of Atlas Pearls stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,232.87 ($35,634.11).

Atlas Pearls Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Atlas Pearls Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.73%.

Atlas Pearls Company Profile

Atlas Pearls Limited produces and supplies south sea pearls in Australia, Indonesia, and internationally. It owns and operates silver and white pearl farms. The company also manufactures and sells pearl jewelry and related products. In addition, it operates online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pearls and Perfumes Limited and changed its name to Atlas Pearls Ltd in December 2017.

