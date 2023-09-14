Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian Charneski Buys 5,000 Shares

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $594.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HFWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

