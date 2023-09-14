FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,940,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,358,974.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $87,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $98,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $99,500.00.
- On Monday, August 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $97,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.
- On Monday, August 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00.
- On Monday, August 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00.
FTC Solar Trading Down 13.2 %
FTCI opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.00. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FTC Solar by 627.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 330.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 767,398 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,152,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 744,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
