FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,940,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,358,974.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $87,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $98,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $99,500.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $97,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 13.2 %

FTCI opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.00. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FTC Solar by 627.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 330.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 767,398 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,152,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 744,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Read Our Latest Report on FTCI

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.