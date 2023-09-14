Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $114.64

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.64 and last traded at $114.80, with a volume of 488194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

