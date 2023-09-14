Jervois Global Limited (ASX:JRV) Insider Peter Johnston Buys 1,146,651 Shares

Jervois Global Limited (ASX:JRV – Get Free Report) insider Peter Johnston acquired 1,146,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,452.64 ($32,550.09).
Peter Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 28th, Peter Johnston purchased 833,333 shares of Jervois Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.98 ($32,258.05).
Jervois Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90.
About Jervois Global
Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.
