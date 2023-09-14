Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) Insider Charles Murphy Purchases 714,782 Shares

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR – Get Free Report) insider Charles Murphy bought 714,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$61,471.25 ($39,658.87).

Strategic Elements Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Elements Company Profile

Strategic Elements Ltd invests in companies focusing on rare earths and rare metals exploration and materials development. The company, through its subsidiary, Strategic Materials Pty Limited, holds a 100% interest in 5 granted tenements in the South Island of New Zealand, Queensland, and New South Wales and an application for a tenement in Western Australia.

