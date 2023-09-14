Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) Insider Charles Murphy Purchases 714,782 Shares

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR – Get Free Report) insider Charles Murphy bought 714,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$61,471.25 ($39,658.87).
Strategic Elements Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Strategic Elements Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Elements
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Fast Food Stocks To Fill Up Your Q4 Portfolio
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- REV Group or GreenPower Motor: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Elements Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Elements and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.