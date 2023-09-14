M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $158.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.27.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 23.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $126.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.67. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

