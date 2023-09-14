Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Price Target at $13.42

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. TD Cowen began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.42 million, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -262.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 75,094 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

