Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.89 billion-$13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.29 billion.

ORCL stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $303.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.10.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

