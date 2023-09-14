Financial Survey: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ecopetrol and Permian Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 0 5 0 0 2.00 Permian Resources 0 2 11 0 2.85

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus price target of $12.58, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $15.23, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $165,991.91 billion 0.00 $34.77 billion $2.78 4.39 Permian Resources $2.55 billion 3.11 $515.04 million $1.48 9.47

This table compares Ecopetrol and Permian Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 16.74% 10.34% 3.80% Permian Resources 18.93% 10.67% 7.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.6%. Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ecopetrol pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Permian Resources pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.47, meaning that its stock price is 347% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Ecopetrol on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

