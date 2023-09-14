Contrasting BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) & Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) and BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barratt Developments and BZAM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 2 2 0 2.50 BZAM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments $6.66 billion 0.83 $685.65 million N/A N/A BZAM $37.96 million 0.51 -$27.31 million ($0.46) -0.27

This table compares Barratt Developments and BZAM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than BZAM.

Volatility and Risk

Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BZAM has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BZAM shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and BZAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A BZAM -128.25% -40.09% -25.76%

Summary

Barratt Developments beats BZAM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. In addition, it is involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. Barratt Developments plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About BZAM

(Get Free Report)

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.